Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

