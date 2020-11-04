Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,192.0 days.

Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35.

Get Lasertec alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSRCF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lasertec in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lasertec in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.