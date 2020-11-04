Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LBUY opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.