Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LBUY opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

