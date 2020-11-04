Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

