Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.
NYSE LEG opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.
