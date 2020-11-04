Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

