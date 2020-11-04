LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $706.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,576 shares of company stock worth $2,196,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.