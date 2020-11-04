LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock opened at $339.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.10 and a 200 day moving average of $295.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $392.74.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LendingTree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.