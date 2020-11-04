Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 437,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

