(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of LGF.B remained flat at $$6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 619,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.71. (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered (LGF.B) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $423,500.00.

About (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

