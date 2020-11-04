Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LI stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 83,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $24.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

