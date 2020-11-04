Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

