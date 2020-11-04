Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce $62.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Livent posted sales of $97.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $270.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $297.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.67 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $10.82. 23,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Livent by 27,279.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.