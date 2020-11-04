Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.17. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 58,981,290 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.67.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,078,678 shares of company stock worth $27,893,488.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

