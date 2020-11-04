Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of LPX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 795,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $101,193,000 after purchasing an additional 286,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

