LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

