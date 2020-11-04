LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Up to $205.00

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.00, but opened at $213.42. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $213.42, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.70.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

