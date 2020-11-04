Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

GMDMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Lucara Diamond from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Lucara Diamond stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

