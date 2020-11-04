Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Gap Up to $230.50

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.50, but opened at $241.50. Luceco shares last traded at $237.50, with a volume of 64,252 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUCE. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Luceco from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Luceco from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The company has a market cap of $322.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

