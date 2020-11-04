Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Announces Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LL stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

