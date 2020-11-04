Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.