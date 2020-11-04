Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
