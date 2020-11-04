Luna Coin (LUNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $337.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $9,918.63 and approximately $337.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

