Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $8.95 Average PT from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

