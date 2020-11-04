Luther Burbank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBC. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

