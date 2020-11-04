Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 7.3%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 12,144,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,437,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $945,429. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Lyft by 124.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 55.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

