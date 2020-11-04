Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Gap Up to $69.50

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $73.00. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.73. The company has a market cap of $43.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

