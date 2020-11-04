Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.48). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

