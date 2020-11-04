Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.