Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MFC stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.
