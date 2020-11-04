Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.94. 106,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 51,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth $138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

