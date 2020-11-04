Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Insider Jack Clarke Purchases 22 Shares

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($197.47).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 23 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($194.12).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 699 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 99.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 672.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 639.49. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 876 ($11.44).

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 2711.9983809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

About Marshalls plc (MSLH.L)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

