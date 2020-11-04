Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.
In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marten Transport by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
