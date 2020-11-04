Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marten Transport by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

