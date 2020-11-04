MasTec, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MasTec by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 28.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,237,000 after acquiring an additional 216,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MasTec by 66.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 128.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

