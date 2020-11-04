Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $294.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

