Match Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Shares of MTCH opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,392,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,806,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

