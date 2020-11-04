Materialise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,871 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,688 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materialise by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.00 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

