Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) & DBM Global (NASDAQ:DBMG) Critical Survey

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Matrix Service and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -3.00% 3.33% 1.84% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and DBM Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.20 -$33.07 million $0.40 21.25 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBM Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Matrix Service and DBM Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than DBM Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matrix Service beats DBM Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.