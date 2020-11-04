Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

MTRX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

