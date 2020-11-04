McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McDonald’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.