McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $219.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

McKesson stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

