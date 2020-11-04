McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -409.92 and a beta of 0.54.
About McRae Industries
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.