McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -409.92 and a beta of 0.54.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

