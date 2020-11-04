Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $271,344.08 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market cap of $271,344.08 and approximately $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00382834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,239,390 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

