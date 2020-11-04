MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,045.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.94.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,288.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,378.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.93 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

