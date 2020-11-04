Meridian Co. (MRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Meridian has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

