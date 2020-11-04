Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,868. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.80. Research analysts predict that Meridian will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meridian by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meridian during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meridian by 4.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

