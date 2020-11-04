Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $242.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

