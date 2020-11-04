MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

