Michael Tobin Purchases 11,904 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £19,879.68 ($25,972.93).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Michael Tobin bought 11,764 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($26,128.56).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Michael Tobin purchased 15,000 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,336.03).

On Thursday, October 15th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.07. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of $25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

