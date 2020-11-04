Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.50. Microsaic Systems shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 600,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

