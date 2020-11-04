Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

