Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

