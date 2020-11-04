Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $360.00

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $360.00, but opened at $340.00. Midwich Group shares last traded at $340.00, with a volume of 3,805 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $304.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

